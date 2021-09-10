Advertisement

Police: At least 6 wounded in southern Illinois shooting

Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Thursday.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in southern Illinois left at least six people wounded and the suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

Illinois State Police say the wounded were taken to area hospitals following the Thursday afternoon shooting in East St. Louis.

Details on their conditions weren’t released.

TV stations KMOV and KSDK report three suspects were taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. Friday in a basement.

They had reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train Thursday at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck, and then they continued to flee.

Authorities didn’t immediately indicate whether a motive for the shooting was known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
"The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their...
Reeves, Ivey take issue with Biden’s order, vax mandates
Cortez Sheen, 26, of Grenada, Miss., died around 7 a.m. Sept. 9, 2021, when the 1999...
Man dies in Thursday morning crash in Sumter County
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday

Latest News

Anti-maskers were caught on video mocking and laughing a teen who shared a personal story of a...
VIDEO: Teen mocked while talking about grandmother's COVID-19 death
Joseph McClure was charged with making weapons of mass destruction in his Middletown,...
Man charged with making weapons of mass destruction in his apartment in Pennsylvania
Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council Director, talks about what the...
White House competition council seeks lower consumer prices
Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council Director, talks about what the...
Government focused on lowering grocery prices, White House said