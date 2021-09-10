Advertisement

Northeast Middle School remembers 9/11 by reading poems

English classes read poem titled Ground Zero
Students learn about 9/11
Students learn about 9/11
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, sixth grade students at Northeast Middle School read a poem titled Ground Zero.

The poem was written by an eighth grader shortly after the attacks and it depicted the thoughts and feelings of those with a memory of the fateful day.

The students in the class were not yet born when the attacks happened and that made it very important to their teacher that they actually learned some context about what happened that day.

Before reading the poem as a class, students were taught about what happened and they were shown photos from the day.

When asked about the importance of learning about 9/11 sixth grade English teacher Elizabeth Knight said, “I think that it’s important for them to learn about it and we learn that not all—the poem is talking about not just the bad things that happened but everything that was good that happened with everybody coming together after so they get to see both sides.”

