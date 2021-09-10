One more crisp night, then we head back toward summer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll have one more crisp, cool morning before we start heading in a summer-like direction.

Meridian Regional Airport cooled to 55 degrees on Friday morning. That’s the coolest we’ve been since May 31. Another round of upper 50s is likely on Saturday morning.

This evening will cool quickly. Beneath a clear sky, we’ll cool from mid-to-upper 70s around 6 PM to upper 60s by 10 PM. We’ll stay clear overnight. The low temperature will be near 58 degrees by sunrise Saturday. Saturday will be sunny. The day will warm to a high of 87 degrees after that cool start. Remember to use sunscreen if you’ll be outside for long periods of time.

The overall flow of the atmosphere will flip from Saturday to Sunday. The flip will start a warming and humidifying trend. Clouds will begin increasing late Sunday. Rain returns to our forecast on Monday as tropical moisture returns and a series of mid-to-upper level low pressure waves helps to translate that moisture to showers and thunderstorms. Afternoons and evening will be particularly susceptible to those showers. High temperatures Monday through Friday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s; low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

