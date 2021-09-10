Advertisement

Reeves extends state of emergency by 30 days

Gov. Tate Reeves said again there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates attached to...
Gov. Tate Reeves said again there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates attached to Mississippi's State of Emergency. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional 30 days.

Reeves said there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates. He said he made the decision in coordination with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

The extension will make it possible for the state to respond more quickly in the event resources are needed in a particular area, allow its system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available, ensure expanded access to telemedicine and keep options open for use of the Mississippi National Guard.

