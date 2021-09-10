Advertisement

Sen. Wicker, MDOT discuss benefits of infrastructure bill

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker met with the Mississippi Department of Transportation Thursday to discuss what benefits the state would get from the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill.

It would provide the state with about $3.3 billion dollars for roads and highways and $225 million for bridges. Wicker voted in favor of the bill.

The senator noted that Mississippi has over 6,000 miles of highway and over 1,000 bridges rated in poor condition throughout the state.

“This infrastructure bill is twice as big as our normal, five-year reauthorization of infrastructure. So, it’s an opportunity to catch up and really make a difference around the state in all of our 82 counties,” said Wicker.

The bill is now pending in the House of Representatives.

