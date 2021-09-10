Southeast Lauderdale Middle School uses theater to teach students about 9/11

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Teaching a generation that was not alive during the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago is a challenge.

Ms. Courtney McDonald, theater and music teacher at Southeast Lauderdale Middle School, used her own personal experience and theater techniques to teach her kids.

“All of them did not live through it,” McDonald said, “and I really think it’s important to keep the memory of those who were lost alive.”

That memory is kept alive through a skit that she and her classes read aloud today. The skit told the story of a man who lived through 9/11.

“In theater, emotion is so important and this was such an emotional ordeal that it’s important to teach them that it’s okay to cry, it’s okay to live in your feelings.”

But, like many of us, McDonald still remembers that fateful day, “I was a seven-year-old and even then as a seven-year-old you don’t really know what is going on, but you know it’s bad. for them to understand the emotions I was going through the emotions the entire country of the united states of America was going through I think that’s so important.”

Ms. McDonald taught four of her classes today about 9/11.

