Winn Dixie gives back to first responders

By Matt Robin
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -One thing that 9/11 has shown us is how fast people can come together to support others and Winn Dixie grocery stores are doing just that.

Winn Dixie is giving an extra 20% off their already great prices to any first responder that comes in tomorrow, in remembrance of 9/11.

All you have to do is bring your ID card that shows that you are a first responder.

This discount is for police officers, firefighters, EMT, or the military.

Winn Dixie will also be having a moment of silence four times throughout the day on the times that each plane crashed.

