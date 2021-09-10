Winn Dixie gives back to first responders
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -One thing that 9/11 has shown us is how fast people can come together to support others and Winn Dixie grocery stores are doing just that.
Winn Dixie is giving an extra 20% off their already great prices to any first responder that comes in tomorrow, in remembrance of 9/11.
All you have to do is bring your ID card that shows that you are a first responder.
This discount is for police officers, firefighters, EMT, or the military.
Winn Dixie will also be having a moment of silence four times throughout the day on the times that each plane crashed.
