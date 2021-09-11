Advertisement

Bikers honor 9/11 victims

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds of men and women got on their motorcycles, suited up in leather, and hit the road to honor the ones who lost their lives in 9/11.

Different types of motorcycles clubs drove from Jackson, Mississippi, and made their way to Chunky River Harley-Davidson. Bikers were served with lunch by the Mississippi State Guard as everyone remembers the marking of the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

“It is never enough to those folks that gave their all. There is nothing we can do except remember and try to support organizations that take care of them. My thoughts on it are fantastic. I am really happy and proud that I got this number of folks to come out to let people know they need to never forget what happened on this day 20 years ago,” said Andrew West event organizer.

All the proceeds will go to Wounded Warriors of Mississippi, Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers, and first responders of Mississippi.

