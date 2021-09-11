Crimson Tide roll through Mercer

TUSCALOSSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Mercer Bears 48-14 to be 2-0 on the season.

Starting quarterback Bryce Young had another spectacular game as he went 19/27 for 227 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Another stand out performance was Jase McClellan who had three touchdowns on the day. McClellan had a blocked punt returned, a receiving touchdown, and another one for rushing.

Bama’s defense also showed up as they picked off both Mercer quarterback’s and only allowed 14 points.

The Crimson Tide are now 2-0 on the season and they look to keep that momentum going as they will take on an undefeated Florida Gators on the road.

