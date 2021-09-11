Advertisement

Game of the week: Rebels tame the Cougars

Scott Central defeats Newton County on the road 36-13
Scott Central defeats Newton County on the road 36-13(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Scott Central Rebels defeat the Newton County Cougars 36-13 at Cougar stadium.

This was the first time since the 2018 season that these two teams faced off with the Rebels getting win that day and history repeated itself again in 2021.

The first quarter was all Scott Central as Wide Receiver Antreyvious Edwards caught an open ball and took it for over 40 yards for the first touchdown of the game. No matter what the Cougars did, Scott Central was always ahead.

Scott Central is now 3-0 on the season and have won their games on an average of 24 points. The Rebels will be at home next week taking on Bay Springs.

Newton County falls to 0-3 on the season and have lost twice at home. Their next game will be on the road as they take on Union in a non-district game.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
"The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their...
Reeves, Ivey take issue with Biden’s order, vax mandates
Garnett Hughes, an inmate who was serving his time at East Mississippi Correctional Facility,...
EMCF inmate escapes custody during transport
Cortez Sheen, 26, of Grenada, Miss., died around 7 a.m. Sept. 9, 2021, when the 1999...
Man dies in Thursday morning crash in Sumter County

Latest News

Football Friday - September 10, 2021 - Part 1
Football Friday - September 10, 2021 - Part 2
Football Friday - September 10, 2021 - Part 3
Friday Night Tailgate - September 10, 2021
Knights celebrate another Ja'Karius Grant touchdown in Meridian vs West Lauderdale game.
Meridian and West Lauderdale keep it a close in long awaited rivalry game