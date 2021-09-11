Game of the week: Rebels tame the Cougars

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Scott Central Rebels defeat the Newton County Cougars 36-13 at Cougar stadium.

This was the first time since the 2018 season that these two teams faced off with the Rebels getting win that day and history repeated itself again in 2021.

The first quarter was all Scott Central as Wide Receiver Antreyvious Edwards caught an open ball and took it for over 40 yards for the first touchdown of the game. No matter what the Cougars did, Scott Central was always ahead.

Scott Central is now 3-0 on the season and have won their games on an average of 24 points. The Rebels will be at home next week taking on Bay Springs.

Newton County falls to 0-3 on the season and have lost twice at home. Their next game will be on the road as they take on Union in a non-district game.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.