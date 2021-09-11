Governor Tate Reeves signs executive order

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Governor Tate Reeves signed an executive order Friday to mark today as “Patriot Day and a Day of Prayer and Remembrance” to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

The executive order also requires that all flags of the United States of America and the State of Mississippi be flown at half-staff on all buildings and grounds of the State of Mississippi and all areas of its jurisdiction beginning at sunrise until sunset on September 11, 2021.

If you would like to view the executive order in full, please visit this link: https://mcusercontent.com/08cb3e52aa1308600f84d49ea/files/a00cee0c-6561-1e97-583c-6303f8f2573c/Executive_Order_1559_Flags_Lowered_Patriots_Day_and_a_Day_of_Prayer_and_Remembrance_2021.pdf

