Knights cheer program rebuilding for another championship run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Championships.

That is what West Lauderdale cheerleading is known for producing.

West Lauderdale cheerleader, Laighton Higginbotham said,“Its pretty amazing if you ask me, looking at all our trophies in the cheer room its like really important to me because knowing that we were like competitors at a national team its just amazing to know that maybe we could do that again.”

“We started you know, building championships within Lauderdale county here,” said Knight choreographer, Laura Posey. “I love the fact that we have a young program. A young group of kids coming up throughout this program that are finding that drive again and are setting small goals to get to big goals and I really see this program coming back on top in the next you know year, two years or so.”

The knights cheer program is one full of trophies but also one full of generations. Moms and their daughters coming through the program. And little girls waiting until they get their chance to cheer for the Knights.

Higginbotham said, “Well it means a lot to me since my mom cheered at West Lauderdale so I really look up to her and I feel like I’m filling in her shoes-her cheer shoes, and it really means a lot to me like growing up knowing that my mom was a cheerleader and that I’m a cheerleader too at West Lauderdale.”

West Lauderdale cheer leader, Aniya Buxton said, “I started cheering and wanted to be a West Lauderdale cheerleader because I grew up cheering and I just came to this school and I saw all the West Lauderdale cheerleaders before me and I just always looked up to them and wanted to be like them and be winning state and national championships like they were and I just like to think that I can one day make that happen for my school and this program.”

Girls from the West Lauderdale team often go on to cheer at the college level. They currently have girls cheering at West Alabama, University of Alabama and Mississippi State.

But in order to get to the college level, they have to work hard in practice, something head cheer coach Sara Knox, drills the girls to understand. But her pushing them to be their best, makes the girls admire her even more.

”We just look up to her, she’s an amazing coach and we just look up to her and want to be like she was one day,” said Mallanye Dozier, West Lauderdale cheerleader.

“I enjoy being apart of this program because of the girls because of the community ties,” said head coach, Sara Knox. “I love each and everyone of the girls and how hard that they work and how much they are dedicated to their teammates and the program.”

While its been about three years since West Lauderdale brought a new trophy home, they are working hard to get back to their winning spirit.

Higginbotham said, “It’s really hot in here but we do it because we love cheer and we really want to get that championship ring.”

