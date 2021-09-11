Meridian and West Lauderdale keep it a close in long awaited rivalry game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Pink skies lit the Kingdom in the long awaited battle for Meridian vs West Lauderdale.

The last time the Wildcats and the Knights played was in the 2010 season. But just because this game is not played every year does not mean it is not a rivalry.

Meridian would win the coin toss to start the game but just was not able to get the ball moving on offense. The Knights come and quickly push Ja’Karius (JJ) Grant into the endzone for the first touchdown of the night. West Lauderdale goes for two and will start the game 8-0.

It wouldn’t take West Lauderdale long to get the ball back and would take JJ Grant once again into the back of the endzone. 15-0 Knights.

Wildcat's Johnathon Vaughn runs wide open first Meridian touchdown into the endzone against Knights. (WTOK Sports)

Starting the second quarter the Wildcats find their groove when they pass the ball off to number 1 Johnathon Vaughn for a 40 yard play all the way to the house. Meridian goes for the PTA but it would be no good. 15-6 Knights

Knights quarterback Dylan Brown will then fake the hand off and will hit wide receiver Brett Busbea to go up by another touchdown before the half.

Going into the half the Knights would lead 30-12.

Brett Busbea celebrates third touchdown of the night. (WTOK Sports)

It would become a battle in the Kingdom but the Knights would break the Wildcats undefeated stretch winning 45-42.

