Protest in honor of 5 year old Zy’kerioun Brown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A protest was held Saturday in honor of 5-year-old Zy’Kerioun Brown on Old Marion Rd.

Chants like “We want justice,” “we need justice” were echoed by a crowd of Brown’s loved ones.

Many messages were voiced throughout the march such as “stop killing your own”, “if you know something say something” and “break the cycle”. 5-year-old ZY’Kerioun Brown died after a drive-by shooting on 19th street and Old Marion Rd.

A $12,000 reward is now being offered to find the person or people that killed Brown on August 7.

