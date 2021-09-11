Advertisement

Protest in honor of 5 year old Zy'kerioun Brown

A protest was held Saturday in honor of 5 year old Zy’Kerioun Brown on Old Marion Rd
A protest was held Saturday in honor of 5 year old Zy’Kerioun Brown on Old Marion Rd(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A protest was held Saturday in honor of 5-year-old Zy’Kerioun Brown on Old Marion Rd.

Chants like “We want justice,” “we need justice” were echoed by a crowd of Brown’s loved ones.

Many messages were voiced throughout the march such as “stop killing your own”, “if you know something say something” and “break the cycle”. 5-year-old ZY’Kerioun Brown died after a drive-by shooting on 19th street and Old Marion Rd.

A $12,000 reward is now being offered to find the person or people that killed Brown on August 7.

