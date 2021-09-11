Rain chances, higher humidity back in the forecast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve had a great stint of weather that will end this weekend. Highs Sunday will reach into the mid 80′s with a few scattered showers possible for the afternoon but most of us will remain dry. Throughout Sunday the winds will start to shift out of the south as a low-level ridge develops over our area. This will bring back the higher humidity and rain chances into the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 80′s for highs this week with lows in the upper 60′s.

The tropical wave in the gulf of mexico is expected to enter a more favorable environment. It is expected to develop into a tropical system as early as Sunday or Monday. This is expected to stay in the western part of the gulf and bring heavy rainfall to parts of Texas and Louisiana, depending on the track.

There are three other areas of interest in the Atlantic. One is in the middle of the Atlantic ocean and isn’t a problem for us here. A tropical wave is near the Cabo Verde islands and has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next five days. This system hasn’t developed yet and it is still too far out for possible tracks. Another tropical wave is expected to form off the coast of Africa within the next few days and currently has a 20% chance of forming into a tropical depression the next five days.

