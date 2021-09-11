Advertisement

Rain chances, higher humidity back in the forecast

Higher humidity and rain chances are back in the forecast
Higher humidity and rain chances are back in the forecast(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve had a great stint of weather that will end this weekend. Highs Sunday will reach into the mid 80′s with a few scattered showers possible for the afternoon but most of us will remain dry. Throughout Sunday the winds will start to shift out of the south as a low-level ridge develops over our area. This will bring back the higher humidity and rain chances into the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 80′s for highs this week with lows in the upper 60′s.

The tropical wave in the gulf of mexico is expected to enter a more favorable environment. It is expected to develop into a tropical system as early as Sunday or Monday. This is expected to stay in the western part of the gulf and bring heavy rainfall to parts of Texas and Louisiana, depending on the track.

There are three other areas of interest in the Atlantic. One is in the middle of the Atlantic ocean and isn’t a problem for us here. A tropical wave is near the Cabo Verde islands and has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next five days. This system hasn’t developed yet and it is still too far out for possible tracks. Another tropical wave is expected to form off the coast of Africa within the next few days and currently has a 20% chance of forming into a tropical depression the next five days.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
Garnett Hughes, an inmate who was serving his time at East Mississippi Correctional Facility,...
EMCF inmate escapes custody during transport
9/11 ceremony at Fire Station One in Meridian canceled
Gov. Tate Reeves said again there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates attached to...
Reeves extends state of emergency by 30 days
Knights celebrate another Ja'Karius Grant touchdown in Meridian vs West Lauderdale game.
Meridian and West Lauderdale keep it a close in long awaited rivalry game

Latest News

Weather - September 10, 2021
Weather - September 10, 2021
We'll start cool this weekend, but we'll start a warming trend for the second half.
One more crisp night, then we head back toward summer
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 10th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 10th, 2021
4:15 a.m. Temps
Dry and comfortable weather settles in