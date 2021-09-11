Stop the violence rally in Clarke County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County mother held a rally Saturday to honor her son who was a victim of a homicide.

The 6th Annual ‘Stop the Violence’ Rally was held in Quitman. The rally was started by Tracey Dear, who lost her son to violence.

Supporters of the rally met at the courthouse in downtown Quitman and then walk to Sumrall Park. Law enforcement and families who have lost loved ones shared their stories.

“It means a lot to me to be able to pull this off every year. It really has been a great purpose. People coming out supporting me. They have been coming out saying that I give them the strength and to let them know. I want to let them know they give me the strength to pull this off. It is tough, but I know God is going to get us through this,” said Tracey Dear mother of Bruce O’ Bryant Dear.

“I want to be part of the healing process. By being here showing that I care, it helps with the healing. I try to attend it every year to support those who have lost loved ones,” said Tobey Bartee Justice Court Judge District 1.

There were hand sanitizing stations, free food, and free drinks.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.