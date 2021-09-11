Advertisement

Stop the violence rally in Clarke County

The 6th Annual ‘Stop the Violence’ Rally was held in Quitman.
The 6th Annual ‘Stop the Violence’ Rally was held in Quitman.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County mother held a rally Saturday to honor her son who was a victim of a homicide.

The 6th Annual ‘Stop the Violence’ Rally was held in Quitman. The rally was started by Tracey Dear, who lost her son to violence.

Supporters of the rally met at the courthouse in downtown Quitman and then walk to Sumrall Park. Law enforcement and families who have lost loved ones shared their stories.

“It means a lot to me to be able to pull this off every year. It really has been a great purpose. People coming out supporting me. They have been coming out saying that I give them the strength and to let them know. I want to let them know they give me the strength to pull this off. It is tough, but I know God is going to get us through this,” said Tracey Dear mother of Bruce O’ Bryant Dear.

“I want to be part of the healing process. By being here showing that I care, it helps with the healing. I try to attend it every year to support those who have lost loved ones,” said Tobey Bartee Justice Court Judge District 1.

There were hand sanitizing stations, free food, and free drinks.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
Garnett Hughes, an inmate who was serving his time at East Mississippi Correctional Facility,...
EMCF inmate escapes custody during transport
9/11 ceremony at Fire Station One in Meridian canceled
Gov. Tate Reeves said again there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates attached to...
Reeves extends state of emergency by 30 days
Knights celebrate another Ja'Karius Grant touchdown in Meridian vs West Lauderdale game.
Meridian and West Lauderdale keep it a close in long awaited rivalry game

Latest News

Hundreds of men and women got on their motorcycles, suited up in leather, and hit the road to...
Bikers honor 9/11 victims
A protest was held Saturday in honor of 5 year old Zy’Kerioun Brown on Old Marion Rd
Protest in honor of 5 year old Zy’kerioun Brown
Vaccination event held at Dumont Plaza
Vaccination event held at Dumont Plaza
Flags flown at half mast
Governor Tate Reeves signs executive order