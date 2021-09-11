Advertisement

Vaccination event held at Dumont Plaza

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Sep. 11, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Greater Meridian Health Clinic and many local churches got together to encourage people to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The event was held at Dumont Plaza early Saturday. We spoke to Odell Hopkins, pastor at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, who has seen the effects of Covid firsthand and he wants to do everything he can to help.

”And I’ve seen it. I’ve seen the results of Covid. Not only in death, but I’ve seen it in life. My wife was a Covid victim. It caused her to go into kidney failure. After going into kidney failure she had to start doing dialysis. Covid is a monster, but isn’t it something though when you have something that can beat the monster. This shot can help you do it.”

For more information on getting vaccinated, please call The Greater Meridian Health Clinic at 601) 693-0118.

