Bulldogs bite the Wolfpack

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - In Mississippi State’s first home opener of the 2021 season they would come out with a lot to prove.

After week one’s close game with Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs rebounded at home in week two.

This was also the first time in over a year that fans were back out tailgating before the game.

The game would start with a 100 yard kick return to the house from Lideatrick Griffin. But then the game would start to be slow.

Until the second quarter.

Will Rodgers will connect with Malik Heath for the offenses first touchdown of the night.

But it would be the Bulldogs defense that would really step up to play. In the fourth quarter alone the Bulldogs would rack up 3 sacks.

That was one element that head coach, Mike Leach, was really impressed with.

Quarterback Will Rodgers would end the night with 294 yards for two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs beat the Wolfpack 24-10

