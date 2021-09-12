Advertisement

Bulldogs bite the Wolfpack

Mississippi State gets a huge win at home over NC State.
After a close game in week 1 Mississippi State came into week two with something to prove.
After a close game in week 1 Mississippi State came into week two with something to prove.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - In Mississippi State’s first home opener of the 2021 season they would come out with a lot to prove.

After week one’s close game with Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs rebounded at home in week two.

This was also the first time in over a year that fans were back out tailgating before the game.

The game would start with a 100 yard kick return to the house from Lideatrick Griffin. But then the game would start to be slow.

Until the second quarter.

Will Rodgers will connect with Malik Heath for the offenses first touchdown of the night.

But it would be the Bulldogs defense that would really step up to play. In the fourth quarter alone the Bulldogs would rack up 3 sacks.

That was one element that head coach, Mike Leach, was really impressed with.

Quarterback Will Rodgers would end the night with 294 yards for two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs beat the Wolfpack 24-10

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
Mike Hubbard
Mike Hubbard asks for early release, makes public apology
Flags flown at half mast
Governor Tate Reeves signs executive order
Knights celebrate another Ja'Karius Grant touchdown in Meridian vs West Lauderdale game.
Meridian and West Lauderdale keep it a close in long awaited rivalry game
Garnett Hughes, an inmate who was serving his time at East Mississippi Correctional Facility,...
EMCF inmate escapes custody during transport

Latest News

(Source: WBRC)
Crimson Tide roll through Mercer
Knights cheer program rebuilding for another championship run
Knights cheer program rebuilding for another championship run
West Lauderdale Knights looking to get another championship to their program
Knights cheer program rebuilding for another championship run
Football Friday - September 10, 2021 - Part 1