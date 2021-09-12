Tailgating is back in Davis Wade Stadium

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Tailgating traditions are finally back for Mississippi State fans.

After a year off of tailgating due to COVID-19 fans are finally back outside Davis Wade to prep for game days.

From cakes, beers and cowbells the fans finally got to be back out.

“It feels so great,” said Mississippi State fan Caitlyn Klauser. “It’s been a long year not being able to tailgate back at Davis Wade but it’s just been such a great experience the past two games being able to tailgate and see our family and friends and be able to eat with everybody and experience the full game day experience.”

Mississippi State will return home September 25th to host LSU.

