Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. Nicholas is set to gradually strengthen as it enters an area with warmer waters and a more unstable atmosphere. Landfall is expected as early as Monday night somewhere in Texas, likely as a tropical storm.

Local impacts from Nicholas look to be minor at this time by way of increased rain chances.

