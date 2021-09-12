Advertisement

Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

Tropical Storm Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. Nicholas is set to gradually strengthen as it enters an area with warmer waters and a more unstable atmosphere. Landfall is expected as early as Monday night somewhere in Texas, likely as a tropical storm.

Local impacts from Nicholas look to be minor at this time by way of increased rain chances.

