Veterans walk to raise awareness suicide prevention walk

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people took steps and made strides to help promote suicide awareness during the annual Suicide Prevention Walk in Meridian.

“22 veterans lose their battle to post-traumatic stress on American soil every day. That is 1 veteran every 65 minutes,” according to the Militaryveteransproject.org.

That’s why organizers set up this walk at city hall to remember the ones who lost their lives in this battle. The event featured a 2-mile walk and a 22 push-up challenge for the 22 soldiers that take their lives. Newscenter 11 spoke with the event organizer that said this event hits close to home.

He said he never stop fighting to bring light to this awareness.

“There were 56 of us that deployed after 9/11. All 56 members made it home but one of our team members took his life. It’s stuck with me ever since. We had a few in our unit that has gone the same way and nobody knew. We need to raise awareness and see if we can save some lives,” said Mike Couch event organizer.

Organizer Mike Couch said he hopes to do more walks like this for other events honoring soldiers, fire, and police as well.

