Bay Springs police chief resigns

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Richard Mays Jr. has resigned as chief of police for the City of Bay Springs.

Mayor Donald Browne and City Clerk Vickie Cargile confirmed Mays’ resignation. It was effective Sept. 8 at 11:40 a.m.

In his letter of resignation, Mays said that it was time to move on to something else that is more in line with his values.

Richard Mays' letter of resignation (WDAM)

Mays just completed his first full year as chief on July 28 of this year.

For now, Eric Winfrey, the assistant police chief, will be acting as head of the department.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

