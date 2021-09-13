Advertisement

Charles Cross selected as SEC Offensive Lineman of the week

Charles Cross has been selected as SEC Offensive Lineman of the week
Charles Cross has been selected as SEC Offensive Lineman of the week(Austin Perryman/MSU Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross has been named Offensive Lineman of the Week by the SEC on Monday.

Cross did not allow a single pressure during the Bulldogs’ 24-10 victory over NC State last week, a game in which MSU dropped back to pass over 50 times. Cross played 65 snaps during the game.

He also posted an 88.8 pass blocking grade, which ranked third in the league and was ranked in the top 10 in the FBS last week. The Laurel native is the first Mississippi State offensive lineman to earn the weekly honor from the SEC since Darryl Williams back in 2019. 

The sophomore has started in every game for the Bulldogs at left tackle this season. He was a Freshman All-SEC selection last year and tabbed to the Preseason All-SEC second team by the league’s coaches last month.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after car crash in Newton County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the...
Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish
Tropical Storm Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

Latest News

Sideline View by Dale McKee
Saints March Over Packers
Saints March Over Packers
ECCC Soccer
ECCC Soccer
Saints March Over Packers
Saints March Over Packers