Charles Cross selected as SEC Offensive Lineman of the week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross has been named Offensive Lineman of the Week by the SEC on Monday.

Cross did not allow a single pressure during the Bulldogs’ 24-10 victory over NC State last week, a game in which MSU dropped back to pass over 50 times. Cross played 65 snaps during the game.

Week 2 #SECFB Players of the Week have been announced.https://t.co/9FrnqLLGWU — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 13, 2021

He also posted an 88.8 pass blocking grade, which ranked third in the league and was ranked in the top 10 in the FBS last week. The Laurel native is the first Mississippi State offensive lineman to earn the weekly honor from the SEC since Darryl Williams back in 2019.

The sophomore has started in every game for the Bulldogs at left tackle this season. He was a Freshman All-SEC selection last year and tabbed to the Preseason All-SEC second team by the league’s coaches last month.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.