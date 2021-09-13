City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 5:47 AM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Hillcrest Drive.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:00 PM on September 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 6thAvenue South. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.