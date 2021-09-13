Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2021

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SHANICE POKE19932427 4TH AVE APT 14C MERIDIAN, MSEMBEZZLEMENT
PETIT LARCENY
ALEXIS K HANIBLE19972015 MOSBY RD APT K3 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRIAN L ROBINSON1991510 53RD AVE MERIDAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CLINTON THOMAS JR198745 WHITEHEAD RD LISMAN, ALDUI
JADAKISS L HARE20011419 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:47 AM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Hillcrest Drive.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:00 PM on September 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 6thAvenue South. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

