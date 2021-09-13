City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SHANICE POKE
|1993
|2427 4TH AVE APT 14C MERIDIAN, MS
|EMBEZZLEMENT
PETIT LARCENY
|ALEXIS K HANIBLE
|1997
|2015 MOSBY RD APT K3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BRIAN L ROBINSON
|1991
|510 53RD AVE MERIDAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|CLINTON THOMAS JR
|1987
|45 WHITEHEAD RD LISMAN, AL
|DUI
|JADAKISS L HARE
|2001
|1419 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:47 AM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Hillcrest Drive.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:00 PM on September 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 6thAvenue South. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.