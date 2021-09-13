Advertisement

Crimenet 09_13_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jadarius Smith.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jadarius Smith.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jadarius Smith.

Smith is a 20-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 170 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of being in possession of a stolen firearm.

If you know where Smith can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

