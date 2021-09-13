Crimenet 09_13_21
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jadarius Smith.
Smith is a 20-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 170 pounds.
He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of being in possession of a stolen firearm.
If you know where Smith can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.
