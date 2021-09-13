daily rain chances this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a stretch of dry and comfy weather, we’re back to humid days with daily rain chances. A southerly wind will continue to pump in moisture, leading to the humid feel outside. Plus, there will be plenty of moisture available to squeeze out a few showers this afternoon and evening. As Nicholas moves inland later today, and then tracks ENE in the coming days, it’ll bring more moisture our way. So, get ready for an increase in rain chances by Midweek as the remnants of Nicholas filters into the Magnolia State.

Highs today will be roughly 5 degrees below average (into the mid 80s) due to cloudy skies. By midweek, highs will barely reach 80 degrees due to the abundance of rain. Rainfall estimates through Thursday AM could range from 1-3″ in our area.

To end the week, Nicholas’ moisture gets flushed out. So, expect a return to more of the typical isolated PM showers with highs getting closer to average into the mid-upper 80s.

