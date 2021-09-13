Advertisement

Daily rain chances this week

daily rain chances this week
daily rain chances this week(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a stretch of dry and comfy weather, we’re back to humid days with daily rain chances. A southerly wind will continue to pump in moisture, leading to the humid feel outside. Plus, there will be plenty of moisture available to squeeze out a few showers this afternoon and evening. As Nicholas moves inland later today, and then tracks ENE in the coming days, it’ll bring more moisture our way. So, get ready for an increase in rain chances by Midweek as the remnants of Nicholas filters into the Magnolia State.

Highs today will be roughly 5 degrees below average (into the mid 80s) due to cloudy skies. By midweek, highs will barely reach 80 degrees due to the abundance of rain. Rainfall estimates through Thursday AM could range from 1-3″ in our area.

To end the week, Nicholas’ moisture gets flushed out. So, expect a return to more of the typical isolated PM showers with highs getting closer to average into the mid-upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after car crash in Newton County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the...
Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish
Tropical Storm Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 13th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 13th, 2021
Flash Flooding a Big Risk from Nicholas
Nicholas will bring flooding rain to parts of the Gulf Coast
WX 09/12
Weather - September 12, 2021
Rain chances return for Monday
Rain chances back for the work week