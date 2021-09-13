JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The lineup is announced for the 2021 Mississippi State Fair!

Organizers promise you lots of fun with entertainment from all genres of music.

“Rock out with Smashmouth, groove with Ginuwine and the Bar-Kays, hang out with Riley Green, and sing along with the Mississippi Mass Choir and Kayla Berry,” organizers say.

All performances are free with the price of admission.

Buy your advance tickets at the Coliseum box office or online here.

Here’s the lineup for the 2021 Mississippi State Fair (WLBT)

