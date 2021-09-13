Hurricane Ida victims receive help from a Meridian family

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian family loaded up their truck with food, water, and hygiene items to take to Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims.

The family knows how it feels to fall on hard times. So through their organization Humanity Assemble Inc. they were able to change family lives.

The family went to Facebook to ask for donations family was overwhelmed by the community support.

“Our mission is being only three hours away from Louisiana we knew that we were blessed to escape Hurricane Ida. We couldn’t be this close and not attempt to help the people there,” said the Kelly family.

“It was inspiring to see the resilience of the people there. We saw how strong those people will have to be in order to continue to go through things like this over and over,” said the Kelly family.

“We take a lot of road trips. Instead of being on our phones, you have to look up and see everything that’s going on. Handling out the food packs to the other kids my age and my sister’s age. It was sad but humbling,” said the Kelly family.

“Try to help out as much as you can. Donate food, blankets, and whatever they need,” said the Kelly family.

If asked if they would help again, the family said it would do it in a heartbeat.

