Jones County Sheriff’s Department sends relief to Ida victims

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is helping to meet the needs of those still feeling the impact of Hurricane Ida.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Relief efforts for Louisiana continue in the Pine Belt, as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department sent trucks of supplies to Hurricane Ida-impacted areas.

“It is a great feeling,” JCSD’s Lance Chancellor said. “Hurricane Ida just devastated Louisiana. There is a lot of need and a lot of people who continue to have that need and we are just proud to be a part of that.”

Food, water and cleaning supplies were the key items sent down to Louisiana.

Sheriff Joe Berlin wants to thank all people who donated to the cause, both in and out of Jones County.

