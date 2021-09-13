MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian City Council publicly announced on August 27th that the Clydesdale horse will be put up for a seal bid after the mounted police force was defunded. Now, a local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County.

“We are the caretakers of Lauderdale County’s two biggest horses,” said the owner of Clydesdale horse Micheal Smith.

Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the horses Friday. The couple said it wasn’t an easy process.

“We couldn’t come up with the money in a week to keep these guys with us. We went to the public and asked for help. On September 10th, we turned in a bid for $11,025. $8,000 came from the public. We put in over $3,500 of our money. The rest of it came from the public,” said the owner of Clydesdale horse Jessica Smith.

The couple talks about the conditions the gentle giants were in before they got them.

“They were at the Agri-Center. They were slim, but they were never in any danger of being starved or malnourished. Since we’ve home them, they put on a few pounds. They are super friendly, they are getting comfortable with their atmosphere. They are enjoying life. They are going to live their best life right here. They are going to live the rest of their days right here in Lauderdale County,” said Jessica.

The new owners said they are hoping to get the horses back into the public for events.

“We want to be able to do events with them. We want to get them back out in the public. Once all the paperwork is finished processing, maybe we can still do a few parades, public events, grand openings, or customer appreciation days,” said Micheal.

The couple said the horses are being taken care of on an undisclosed farm in the county.

