MCC, Rush host second drive-through vaccination clinic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College and Rush Hospital are hosting a second vaccination session Monday until 6 p.m. at the parking lot of MCC’s Tommy Dulaney Center.

People who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Aug. 23 may get their second dose.

People who want to get their first vaccine dose at this site may do so as well. It’s open to college students and the general public. There is no cost.

