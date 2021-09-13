Advertisement

Meridian Fleet Reserve Association holds chili cook-off

By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Fleet Reserve Association held its annual chili cook-off Sunday afternoon. Today was the fifth year in a row that the event has been held.

Seven dollars bought you all-you-can-eat chili and a chance for door prizes. All money earned today was donated to the Marion fire and police departments, with any extra being used to help veterans.

“If we have extra money, we help the veterans. That’s what FRA stands for, is helping veterans. If anybody needs help they can call us and we’ll help them out. We try to do about four to five fundraisers a year,” said Ricky Nelson, a member of the FRA.

For more info on when the next fundraiser will be, please visit the Fleet Reserve Association Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flags flown at half mast
Governor Tate Reeves signs executive order
People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
Mike Hubbard
Mike Hubbard asks for early release, makes public apology
A protest was held Saturday in honor of 5 year old Zy’Kerioun Brown on Old Marion Rd
Protest in honor of 5 year old Zy’kerioun Brown
Knights celebrate another Ja'Karius Grant touchdown in Meridian vs West Lauderdale game.
Meridian and West Lauderdale keep it a close in long awaited rivalry game

Latest News

Chili Cookoff
Chili Cookoff
Two dead after car crash in Newton County
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
Hurricane Ida victims receive help from a Meridian family
Hurricane Ida victims receive help from a Meridian family