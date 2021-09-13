Meridian Fleet Reserve Association holds chili cook-off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Fleet Reserve Association held its annual chili cook-off Sunday afternoon. Today was the fifth year in a row that the event has been held.

Seven dollars bought you all-you-can-eat chili and a chance for door prizes. All money earned today was donated to the Marion fire and police departments, with any extra being used to help veterans.

“If we have extra money, we help the veterans. That’s what FRA stands for, is helping veterans. If anybody needs help they can call us and we’ll help them out. We try to do about four to five fundraisers a year,” said Ricky Nelson, a member of the FRA.

For more info on when the next fundraiser will be, please visit the Fleet Reserve Association Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.