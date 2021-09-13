Meridian street slated for temporary closure this week
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A heavily-traveled Meridian street will be closed for three days this week for a sewer repair project.
The closure of 14th Street between 17th & 18th avenues, in front of Immediate Care Family Clinic, will be Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 15-17.
Traffic to businesses will be able enter and exit. Other drivers should be prepared for detours or take alternate routes.
