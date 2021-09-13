Millage rate increase discussed by Laud. Co. supervisors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said the cost of the new courthouse complex will cause taxpayers to pay a little more.

At Monday’s Council of Governments meeting, Wells told other leaders that they will have to increase property taxes by four mills. The courthouse complex project is estimated to cost between $40 and $50 million.

“We can’t come up with that kind of money without doing this,” Wells said during the meeting. “We are going to have to go up four mills. Don’t ask me what that number is per household because it’s different for everybody.”

The board of supervisors expects the new complex to open sometime in 2023, with some portions opening sooner.

