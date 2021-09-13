Advertisement

Millage rate increase discussed by Laud. Co. supervisors

Lauderdale County Courthouse Complex project
Lauderdale County Courthouse Complex project(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said the cost of the new courthouse complex will cause taxpayers to pay a little more.

At Monday’s Council of Governments meeting, Wells told other leaders that they will have to increase property taxes by four mills. The courthouse complex project is estimated to cost between $40 and $50 million.

“We can’t come up with that kind of money without doing this,” Wells said during the meeting. “We are going to have to go up four mills. Don’t ask me what that number is per household because it’s different for everybody.”

The board of supervisors expects the new complex to open sometime in 2023, with some portions opening sooner.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after car crash in Newton County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the...
Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish
Tropical Storm Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

Latest News

The Culinary Park in Meridian is the new home for a food truck park, where people will be able...
One-stop food truck park slated for downtown Meridian
Lauderdale County Courthouse
Tax collector reports success with recent land sale
Fox host to Gov. Reeves: Did you just call President Biden a tyrant?
Fox host to Gov. Reeves: Did you just call President Biden a tyrant?
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken defends Biden’s handling of Afghanistan withdrawal