Mr. Robert Earl McLaurin

Robert Earl McLaurin
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Robert Earl McLaurin, 66, of Porterville, MS, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Stephens Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.

Mr. McLaurin is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ouida; his brothers Jim McLaurin(Joyce), and Mike McLaurin; his sister Linda King (Charles); his mother Dorothy Smith, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father John Earl McLaurin.

Robert owned his own snack business, Southern Snacks, for 16 years, and he absolutely loved his job and taking care of his customers. He was a hard-working man, and a good man, and it didn’t take much to make him happy.

There will be no services at this time, but please visit the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.

Stephens Funeral Home

