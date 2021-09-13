A graveside service for Mrs. Mary Marcelene Nazary, will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Meridian, MS, with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Nazary was born on September 18, 1932, in Neshoba County, MS to the late Clayton and Alvie McDonald.

She accepted Christ at an early age and united with Remus Baptist Church in Edinburg, MS, then later joined Mars Hill Baptist Church in Edinburg, MS. Later in life she transferred her membership to Highland Baptist Church in Meridian, MS, where she attended faithfully until her health failed.

She was a graduate of Edinburg High School in 1950. She attended East Central Junior College from 1950-1952.

She was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, Claude Nazary. They were married for 47 years.

Marcelene was employed by State Farm Insurance Company as a secretary. She and Claude became owners of American Pest Control in the 1970s and then sold and opened the first Chicken Basket in Meridian, MS, in the early 80s and Ole Farm Beef House. She was also a long-time member of the Junior Auxiliary Club. She had a great love and passion for shopping and wandering through Dillard’s was her favorite hobby.

Mrs. Nazary, 88, of Meridian, MS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Marci Ann Reynolds (Tim) of Meridian, MS; two grandchildren, Leia Carrell and Benjamin Bigelow, both of Meridian, MS; two great-grandchildren, Maddox Neal and Cooper Bigelow both of Meridian, MS; two loving sisters, Vonnie Wilbanks of Meridian, MS and Kathryn Crawford of Carthage, MS; two nephews, Chad Wilbanks of Meridian, MS, and Eddie Crawford (Jelinda) of Carthage, MS; two nieces, Sherry Bell (Robert) and Sherlyn Withers (Mark) both of Carthage, MS; a host of other nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins; and many friends that loved her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Alvie McDonald; her husband, Claude Nazary and two longtime friends that were dear to her, Bobbie Morgan and Mildred Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association.

Pallbearers will be Benjamin Bigelow, Chad Wilbanks, Tim Reynolds, Maddox Neal, Eddie Crawford and Matt Garrett.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Many thanks to four special dedicated caregivers, Elizabeth Portis, Darlene Gibbs, Lois Hudson, Christina Curtis, and special thanks to Harper’s Hospice Care.

