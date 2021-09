Outside Funeral Services for Ms. Kaydence Laphand will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Prospect Church, Meridian (Parking Lot). Burial will be held at Sunset Cemetery, Meridian with Evangelist Marion Hughes officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Laphand, 8 of Meridian, who died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson. Visitation: Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home