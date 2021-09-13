Advertisement

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week honors country’s 3.6 million truckers

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers...
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment.

Truck drivers support nearly everything we do every day, delivering everything we need from fuel to food to emergency supplies and vaccines. Over the last year and a half, truck drivers have been even more crucial to moving America forward, providing support through the pandemic and aid to hurricane victims.

This year, the appreciation will take place from September 12-18.

A few facts about truck drivers in the United States:

  • The average trucker will drive over 100,000 road miles per year. That works out to nearly 40 trips across the United States.
  • Truckers deliver about 10 billion tons of freight, or about 70 percent of all the freight moved in the U.S.
  • The trucking industry is made up of 3.6 million men and women. About 6% of the nation’s truck drivers are women.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was founded by the American Trucking Association in 1998.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after car crash in Newton County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the...
Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish
Tropical Storm Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken defends Biden’s handling of Afghanistan withdrawal
LCSD & Woodstock Furniture
LCSD & Woodstock Furniture team up for “Decompression Rooms”
Florida has been a national epicenter for the virus’s spread this summer, with COVID-19 deaths...
Florida governor threatens cities with fines for vaccine mandates
Riley Green Benefit CJSU alum Riley Green performing on campus in 2019.
Here’s the lineup for the 2021 Mississippi State Fair
UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage
One of four field hospitals remain in Mississippi