Nicholas will bring flooding rain to parts of the Gulf Coast

Flash Flooding a Big Risk from Nicholas
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Nicholas remains a tropical storm this morning, and it could continue to strengthen before landfall later today. The official forecast has it very near hurricane force before it moves on to the Texas coast later this afternoon. Hurricane watches are in effect from Port Aransas to Freeport, TX. Regardless of its strength, it’s going to drop flooding rain across parts of Texas and Louisiana as anywhere from 6-10 inches are possible, but isolated spots could get up to 1 foot of rain across the TX coast.

Locally, we could get 2-3″ of rain...with some isolated spots getting up to 4″. This will be from Nicholas’ remnant moisture. It’s expeced to fizzle out by Wednesday night, but it’s moisture will drench parts of MS through Thursday.

