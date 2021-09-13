Graveside services with military honors for Norman Ray “Herman” Pardue, 70, of Butler will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:30 A.M. at Brightwater Cemetery in Needham with Rev. Derrick Clark and Sis. Phyllis Fulcher officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes before the service.

Mr. Pardue passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born July 18, 1951, in Butler, Alabama. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran.

Survivors include his wife Sherry Pardue; children, Renay Thomas (Tol), Ray Pardue (Joni), Melanie Patty (William), Dottie Tezeno, Mindy Hall (Clayton), Robert Dewald, Randy Dewald (Amanda), Victoria Warner, and Donald Warner (Brittany); 18 grandchildren, sister, Priscilla Reeves (Thomas), brothers, Alfred Pardue (Clarissa), and Hilton Pardue (Goldie); and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Marie Pardue and his brother, Marcus “Mock” Pardue.

Pallbearers: Hilton Pardue, Alfred Pardue, Donald Warner, Ray Pardue, Reggie Jenkins, and Randy Dewald.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.