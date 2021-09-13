Advertisement

Norman Ray “Herman” Pardue

Norman Ray “Herman” Pardue
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services with military honors for Norman Ray “Herman” Pardue, 70, of Butler will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:30 A.M. at Brightwater Cemetery in Needham with Rev. Derrick Clark and Sis. Phyllis Fulcher officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes before the service.

Mr. Pardue passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born July 18, 1951, in Butler, Alabama. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran.

Survivors include his wife Sherry Pardue; children, Renay Thomas (Tol), Ray Pardue (Joni), Melanie Patty (William), Dottie Tezeno, Mindy Hall (Clayton), Robert Dewald, Randy Dewald (Amanda), Victoria Warner, and Donald Warner (Brittany); 18 grandchildren, sister, Priscilla Reeves (Thomas), brothers, Alfred Pardue (Clarissa), and Hilton Pardue (Goldie); and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Marie Pardue and his brother, Marcus “Mock” Pardue.

Pallbearers: Hilton Pardue, Alfred Pardue, Donald Warner, Ray Pardue, Reggie Jenkins, and Randy Dewald.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Two dead after car crash in Newton County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the...
Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish
Tropical Storm Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

Latest News

Ms. Kaylin Sanders
Tucker Grant Murphy
Ms. Kaydence Laphand
Mr. Willie R. Grace