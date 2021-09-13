One-stop food truck park slated for downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Culinary Park in Meridian is the new home for a food truck park where people will be able to enjoy their favorite meals on wheels. Local business owner, Jimmy Copeland, is making this possible with the goal of bringing more activity to the African American District in downtown Meridian.

The Culinary Park is located at 2401 5th Street and will accommodate six food trucks.

Copeland said the idea came about when he noticed several food trucks parked in different areas in Meridian. He said there had to be a simple way to get them all together. So he created a one-stop-shop for a food truck feast for foodies and families.

“The food truck industry is growing in America right now. If we noticed in Meridian, food trucks are all around the area. The problem is that they can’t just park in any business and sell food. We thought about having a place where they can all locate and be at one place at one time. The disappointment is that you can get your favorite food at a food truck. It’s wonderful food, but you can’t find them again for months to come. To have it in one location and in the time you go get it, whenever you want, will be idea for the city of Meridian,” said Copeland.

Contact Copeland at 601-692-3555 if you would like your food truck to be part of this venture.

