Rain chances back for the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The remainder of Sunday will be dry and calm. Lows will drop into the mid 60′s for overnight into Monday. Clouds make a return for Monday, as do rain chances and higher humidity. Scattered showers and storms will make their way through the area for the afternoon hours on Monday. Tuesday will see more clouds with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances bump up even more into Wednesday as what will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas influence our weather. Highs for the week look to be in the mid 80′s with lows in the upper 60′s.

Tropical storm Nicholas continues to slowly strengthen in the western gulf. Landfall is expected along the Texas coastline sometime Monday. Impacts from Nicholas in our area will be limited.

