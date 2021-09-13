Tax collector reports success with recent land sale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s tax collector reported positive news during the Council of Governments meeting Monday.

Tax Collector Doris Spidle said the land sale held at the end of August was a big success. She reported that 3,699 parcels of land were part of the Lauderdale County land sale.

The land goes up for sale whenever there are unpaid taxes associated with the parcels. The original property owners actually have three years to get their taxes up to date and keep the property.

“We re-run those that were struck to the state,” Spidle said. “I’m so excited because we had 76 struck to the state and after we re-ran them, we only had six that went to the state for less than $500.”

When a piece of land is not sold, it goes to the state and the county misses out on that revenue. This year the secondary sale was a success.

“I appreciate the people of Lauderdale County that came out and bid on those other properties and brought the money back into Lauderdale County. We will forward that money on to the different taxing authorities so they can pay their bills too,” Spidle explained.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.