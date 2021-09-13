Advertisement

Tax collector reports success with recent land sale

Lauderdale County Courthouse
Lauderdale County Courthouse(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s tax collector reported positive news during the Council of Governments meeting Monday.

Tax Collector Doris Spidle said the land sale held at the end of August was a big success. She reported that 3,699 parcels of land were part of the Lauderdale County land sale.

The land goes up for sale whenever there are unpaid taxes associated with the parcels. The original property owners actually have three years to get their taxes up to date and keep the property.

“We re-run those that were struck to the state,” Spidle said. “I’m so excited because we had 76 struck to the state and after we re-ran them, we only had six that went to the state for less than $500.”

When a piece of land is not sold, it goes to the state and the county misses out on that revenue. This year the secondary sale was a success.

“I appreciate the people of Lauderdale County that came out and bid on those other properties and brought the money back into Lauderdale County. We will forward that money on to the different taxing authorities so they can pay their bills too,” Spidle explained.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after car crash in Newton County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the...
Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish
Tropical Storm Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

Latest News

The Culinary Park in Meridian is the new home for a food truck park, where people will be able...
One-stop food truck park slated for downtown Meridian
Lauderdale County Courthouse Complex project
Millage rate increase discussed by Laud. Co. supervisors
Fox host to Gov. Reeves: Did you just call President Biden a tyrant?
Fox host to Gov. Reeves: Did you just call President Biden a tyrant?
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken defends Biden’s handling of Afghanistan withdrawal