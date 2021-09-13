Third person dies after George County highway collapse

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly two weeks after Highway 26 collapsed in George County, a third person has died.

Amanda Williams of Wiggins died Saturday after being hospitalized since the Aug. 30 collapse, which caused seven vehicles to crash into the washed-out roadway. Two people died at the time of the crash and 10 others were injured, including Williams and her teen daughter Emily.

Williams died Saturday at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash, confirmed a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesperson on Monday.

Jerry Lee of Lucedale and Kent Brown of Leakesville, both 49 years old, were killed in the crash, confirmed the George County coroner.

Williams’ daughter Emily, 16, is now home recovering from her injuries, which include several broken bones and some internal injuries. Just days after the crash, she spoke with WLOX, telling what she remembered from the night of the accident.

Emily said she and her mom were on their way to a friend’s to drop something off. Just 10 minutes before the crash, they had traveled over that spot in the highway and felt a bump but thought they had hit something. It was raining so they weren’t sure, said the teenager. Shortly after, they were on their way back when Emily said she just saw “a black hole” and it was too late to stop.

She described being knocked unconscious from the crash, then waking to see her mom next to her choking on her own blood. She sat her mom forward so she wouldn’t choke as they waited for help to arrive. Another car plummeted off the broken roadway on top of their vehicle and Emily said she heard screams coming from it. She would later learn that those screams belonged to Layla, a senior at George County High who remains hospitalized.

