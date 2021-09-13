Tucker Grant Murphy

September 8, 2021

2.4 pounds 15 inches

I carried you for 28 weeks and 2 days. You were born sleeping and oh how beautiful you are. You were too pure and good for this world. I wish I could’ve watched you grow up. Seen Hayes and his little brother. You two are twins. I wish I could’ve heard your laugh for the first time. Watched your personality form. I miss you so much. We promise to always let your memory shine and to always celebrate you. For right now we will cherish this time with you while we have you here in our arms. Until we meet again our sweet Angel. We love you so much.

Baby Tucker is survived by his parents, Cody and Lannie Bonner Murphy; brother, Hayes Murphy; maternal grandparents, T.J. and Julie Bonner; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Beverly Murphy; maternal great grandparents, Mona and Bryant Jenkins; and Betty Dicks; paternal great grandparents, Allen and Pamela Murphy; aunts and uncles, Bailey Bonner; Timmy and Sierra Murphy; and Zac Murphy and Tori Kostos; cousins, Colt and Ryder.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Butler with Rev. Casey Elmore officiating.

Tucker was born and went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at DCH in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Pallbearers: T.J. Bonner, Jimmy Murphy, Timmy Murphy Zac Murphy, Colt Murphy, Ryder Murphy

