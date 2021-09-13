Two dead after car crash in Newton County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MHP received a report from Newton County Sheriff’s Department of a three-vehicle crash on MS 15 near Ledlow Road.

MHP released the following statement:

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2009 Honda CRV driven by Mary A. Evans, 29, of Decatur, MS, was traveling north on MS 15. A 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Treyon L. Mack, 30, of Decatur, MS, was traveling north on MS 15 behind the Honda CRV. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Christopher A. Cook, 22, of Decatur, MS, was traveling south on MS 15. The Honda CRV and Ford Expedition collided head-on with the Chevrolet Silverado. Mary Evans and Treyon Mack received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene. Christopher Cook received moderate injuries and was transported to Jeff Anderson Hospital in Meridian. Tamara M. Bradley, 25, of Decatur, MS, a passenger in the Honda CRV, received no injuries from the crash. Cornelius M. Bradley, 27, of Decatur, MS, a passenger in the Honda CRV, was airlifted from Laird Hospital to UMC with serious injuries. Two children, both unrestrained passengers of the Honda CRV, were airlifted from Laird Hospital to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson. Mary Evans and Treyon Mack were the parents of the two children involved in the crash. The Mississippi Highway Patrol received a report from Newton County Sheriff’s Department of a three-car crash on Highway 15 near Ledlow Road.

