Warriors soccer starts season off undefeated

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - After a strong 11-3 season last spring, the East Central Community College soccer team is back on the field this fall to rack up some more wins.

Gabby Falla, Warriors midfielder, said,“Well I think it feels really good we have been putting in hard work in the preseason, and off season since last year and now its finally starting to all come together which is awesome to see that.”

“It feels amazing,” said Nicole O’Neill Warriors forward. “Obviously it’s great to get a few wins in but we’re definitely looking forward to the next game.”

The Warriors began the season starting out 4-0. But even though they started non conference play well, they attribute their success from what they do outside of practice and the team motto head coach Ryan Joiner sets for each team.

This years motto: family forever.

“Each year I kind of look into different verses and spend some time in scripture and try to find something that signifies who I think the girls can be,” said Ryan Joiner, head coach of the ECCC soccer program. “Last year we were a close team, this year just even more so I see them bonding together, I see them every day do things that other teams probably don’t do and I can’t speak for anybody else, but I’ve never seen a team that loves and cares for each other. But we work hard at our culture every day is important for us between FCA [Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and bible study and silly team bonding events, bowling, things of that nature but a team that plays for each other on the field, loves each other off of it and we just really believe that.”

Falla said, “Lot of our success don’t come from on the field but off the field but I think moving forward we’re going to gel more and create more opportunities and that’s what is going to take us to the national tournament.”

Even though it is early on in the season, the Warriors have their eyes set on one big goal.

O’Neill said,“We’ve come along way since last season I feel. I feel like everybody is striving for the best and really wanting to get to that national tournament at the end of the season.”

ECCC did snap their winning streak 3-1 against Northwest. But will look to comeback on Tuesday September, 14th against Ithawamba.

