18-wheeler rollover in Clarke County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Emergency Officials responded to an 18-wheeler rollover on Highway 512 Tuesday morning, causing a temporary closure.

Officials said no injuries were reported as the driver refused medical transport. There were reports of fuel and oil leaking from the overturned 18-wheeler that was tended by officials.

The Highway was re-opened a few hours later.

