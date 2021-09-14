Advertisement

18-wheeler rollover in Clarke County

Clarke County Emergency Officials responded to an 18-wheeler rollover on Highway 512 early this...
Clarke County Emergency Officials responded to an 18-wheeler rollover on Highway 512 early this morning causing a temporally closure.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Emergency Officials responded to an 18-wheeler rollover on Highway 512 Tuesday morning, causing a temporary closure.

Officials said no injuries were reported as the driver refused medical transport. There were reports of fuel and oil leaking from the overturned 18-wheeler that was tended by officials.

The Highway was re-opened a few hours later.

