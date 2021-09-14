Auburn prep for first road game against Penn State

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Auburn Tigers are preparing for their first road trip of the season. Head Coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers will face their first true test of the 2021 season by going against Penn State.

In the past two games, the Tigers have lit up the scoreboard by putting up 60 plus points both games.

Beaver Stadium is known for its electric atmosphere and the stakes will be even higher as Penn State has made the match-up its annual white out game. A lot of eyes on this games and Coach Harsin understands that the energy will be electric.

“Part of playing on the road in a big crowd, you do have crowd noise - you do need to deal with that, but it’s all the other things too,” Harsin said.

“You’re not gonna have the rest of your team, and so you’ve gotta get that motivation and support from your teammates on the sideline there,” he said. “We’ve got to do a great job of just being able to identify what’s happening and know that the other 10 guys around you are gonna do their job,” he said.

It will be a tough match-up for the Tigers against the number 10 ranked Penn State, but this game will for sure be a lot of fun to watch.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.