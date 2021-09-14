Robbery

At 6:11 PM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash and his cell phone were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:42 AM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 36th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 1:12 AM on September 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 23rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:40 AM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:13 AM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:15 AM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:19 PM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.