City of Meridian Arrest Report September 14, 2021
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LABRESHA N RANDLE
|1998
|242 OLD MARION RD APT D32 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JAMES E MOORE
|1964
|3202 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ZAWONE TOWNSEND
|2002
|2204 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|KHAMERON LEFLORE
|1983
|8699 KING RD BAILEY, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 6:11 PM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash and his cell phone were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:42 AM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 36th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 1:12 AM on September 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 23rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:40 AM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:13 AM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:15 AM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:19 PM on September 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.